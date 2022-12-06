“Ear bite” referee passes away at 85

Mills Lane was one of the most respected boxing referees in modern history. He was also a television personality, a professional boxer himself with a 10-1 record, and was a two term Nevada District Court judge. A man of many talents.



In 2013 he was deservingly inducted in to both the Nevada and International Boxing Hall of Fame. He retired in 1998 after the Thomas Hearns vs Jay Snyder bout but his name is still remembered to this day with respect and appreciation.

He was also the referee who had to officiate the Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield “ear bite” fight. Again, respect.



RIP Judge Lane.