boxing MMA

“Ear bite” referee passes away at 85

BySean McClure

Dec 6, 2022 , , , , , ,

Mills Lane was one of the most respected boxing referees in modern history. He was also a television personality, a professional boxer himself with a 10-1 record, and was a two term Nevada District Court judge. A man of many talents.

In 2013 he was deservingly inducted in to both the Nevada and International Boxing Hall of Fame. He retired in 1998 after the Thomas Hearns vs Jay Snyder bout but his name is still remembered to this day with respect and appreciation.

He was also the referee who had to officiate the Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield “ear bite” fight. Again, respect.

RIP Judge Lane.

By Sean McClure

Sean McClure was the AFL marketing Director. He also wrote for MaXfighting and BJPenn before finding his true home at PMN. He is a retired ring announcer and former sparring partner to many mixed martial artists.

Related Post

MMA UFC

Paulo Costa says he has been tested more than Jon Jones

Dec 8, 2022
MMA UFC

Paddy Pimblett reveals he is banned from Twitter

Dec 8, 2022
Entertainment MMA UFC

Fox News picks up Rogan’s claim The Rock is using PED’s

Dec 6, 2022