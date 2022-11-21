Leon Edwards determined to get revenge on Masvidal for altercation

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has not forgotten the “three piece and a soda” that he received from BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. It wasn’t in The Octagon but it was at UFC London in 2019 and certainly unexpected. There weren’t many words exchanged but Masvidal made his point and it still bothers Edwards three years later.

Here is some of what he said on The Breakfast Club.

“I can’t let it go…It’s not let go, and this happened three years go. Yeah, it’s not let go, and I have to get it back in the octagon or in the street. It has to be got back….I don’t like him. We had a scuffle backstage. That was in London, as well, my hometown, but they took him, moved him, hid him, and fled him out of my country.”

-Leon Edwards

Unfortunately it doesn’t look like we will get that fight at least for a while. Former champion Kamaru Usman is likely to get his rematch for Leon’s next fight. Jorge Masvidal has dropped three fights in a row and is definitely not deserving of the next crack. Unless – Uncle Dana White decides that money is more important than fairness and makes the match-up anyway.

Masvidal vs Edwards fight announcement incoming?