The Drake Curse was in effect for Adesanya loss via $2M bet

Someone needs to tell Drake to stop talking to, talking about, and betting on fighters because the “Drake curse” is real.

Just ask former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Rap superstar Drake has a history of associating himself with athletes and them being unsuccessful afterwards. If you want to go down a rabbit hole you can check out the long list via UPROXX. Most UFC fans became aware of it after Drake met with Conor McGregor before he squared off with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. McGregor was submitted and the curse rolled on.

The latest victim is former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. Drake placed a $2M CAD bet on Izzy and at the end of the night at UFC 281 – Alex Pereira knocked out Adesanya to take his belt. This is yet another case of Drake offering his support and it ending in disaster.

Check out the tweet with the bet information,

Something tells me that Drake shouldn’t pick lottery numbers for anyone.