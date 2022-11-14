Anthony Johnson’s cause of death revealed

On Sunday the MMA community found out that former UFC title challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away at the age of 38. According to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports the cause of death was organ failure due to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, which is a rare disorder of the immune system. His death came as a shock to many because of Johnson’s larger than life persona, near invincibility, and tenacity in the cage.

“Rumble” will be remembered as a powerful puncher, a monster of a fighter, and more importantly, by all accounts, a good man.

RIP Rumble. Thank you for all of the great fights.