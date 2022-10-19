Makhachev less than enthused about possible Volkanovksi bout

UFC 280 is finally happening and we can all – hopefully – exhale. Charles Oliveira will try to reclaim the lightweight title he lost to a botched weight cut and he will have his hands full on Saturday night. His opponent is rising star Islam Makhachev who has a lot of pressure on him to prove he really is as good as people are saying. If there was a name to beat to silence critics it is definitely Charles Oliveira.

Just in case one of the two were injured there was a back up and a worthy one at that. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is on deck and even if his services aren’t needed, Dana has made it clear that Alex will be next for the new lightweight champ. One person who isn’t impressed with this choice of alternates is Makhachev.

Here is some of what he said at the UFC 280 media day.

Honestly, I met Volkanovski downstairs – he’s a short guy. I asked him why you need to cut weight right now? But if I beat Volkanovski people are going to say [I beat a smaller opponent] but people are always going to talk….I want to fight with Charles, and I hope he’s going to make weight. But it doesn’t matter. This camp, I trained so hard, it doesn’t matter who is going to be there. Saturday night, I need someone.

Volkanovski is gunning to become a two division champion like Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Conor McGregor before him. Do you think he would have a chance against Islam or Charles?