Tyron Woodley talks Jake Paul power and Silva’s boxing

Jake Paul started as a YouTuber and stepped in to the world of freak show boxing and hasn’t looked back. His next opponent is 47 year old former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Leading up to this boxing match , Jake defeated wrestling specialist and toddler level striker Ben Askren and a past his prime Tyron Woodley twice. Still in his mid 20’s, Paul has chosen his opponents very carefully because he knows a loss will stop the flow of pay per view income from casual viewers. Sooner or later he will have to face a real boxer near his age but until then we are going to be getting freak shows.

One of his former opponents, Tyron Woodley, thinks Silva might be in trouble. Woodley was flatlined in their second fight and knows first hand what Jake is capable of. During a conversation with Damon Martin of MMAFighting he opened up a little bit about that power.

He’s training his ass off. He’s got KO power and he’s learned to throw that particular punch that he’s got timing on. Tyron Woodley to Damon Martin of MMAFighting

He didn’t stop there. He went on to heap some praise on the former UFC champion as well.

Anderson Silva’s a good boxer. I would say he’s one of the best boxers in MMA. I feel like I’ve got a bias to say Jorge Masvidal is the best boxer that we’ve ever seen in MMA, based upon the fact that he pieced up KJ Noons in the worst way and KJ was supposed to be the best boxer and striker at the time. Every time he got his chance against Nate Diaz or anybody that was just striking, Yves Edwards, I was in the corner for that….Anderson Silva is up there with a few other guys for just pure boxing. Woodley to Martin

Paul will face off against Silva on October 29th in Phoenix, Arizona. Who takes it?