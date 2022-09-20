Khabib predicts Oliveira will be replaced for Makhachev fight

The biggest lightweight fight in years will go down at UFC 280 on October 22nd in Abu Dhabi. Charles Oliveira is the former UFC lightweight champion but was stripped due to missing weight back in May. The general consensus is that Charles remains the uncrowned king at 155 pounds despite the unfortunate mistake.

Enter Islam Makhachev.

Of all of the challengers to the throne, Islam may be the most credible threat. He has a ferocious style reminiscent of former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oliveira will be the truest measuring stick for just how good Islam is and if his coach, Nurmagomedov is right about his potential.

Khabib took to Twitter with a curious statement on the upcoming bout. He is predicting Oliveira won’t be Makhachev’s opponent in October.



I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.



Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 16, 2022

Is he referring to another potential weight cut mishap, or is he referring to an injury? Something else? What do you think of this?