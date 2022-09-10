Why and How Fitness Enthusiasts Can Quit Smoking Now

Fitness enthusiasts are passionate about their well-being, and often aim to be at the pinnacle of health. However, there are many in the community that still subscribe to a common vice: smoking. Even the fitness community isn’t exempted from what the WHO calls the tobacco epidemic, and they are certainly among those who feel its effects the heaviest.



Smoking can put both fitness and sports enthusiasts at risk of permanent damage. It has long-term consequences, and proactive measures and interventions are necessary for maintaining the health of the fitness community and the public at large. Let’s take a closer look below.

The effect of smoking on the body

Smoke contains carbon monoxide, which is capable of disrupting the process through which the muscles obtain oxygen. NIH on smoking explains that this decrease in oxygen supply is further worsened by atherosclerosis, or the constriction of the blood vessels. When paired with the inflammation of lungs and respiratory passageways, this causes fitness enthusiasts to tire more easily because oxygen isn’t being properly distributed in the body.



It’s also difficult for people who smoke to build muscle effectively. Besides reducing endurance, smoking affects overall performance as well. This can damage one’s form or decrease one’s focus, making a smoker more susceptible to injury and cyclically bringing their performance into a downward spiral.



This can lead to emotional and mental pressure, additionally fueled by the fact that the stress hormone cortisol is released in higher quantities in smokers. Altogether, smoking can mean the difference between a successful fitness career and a life on the sidelines.

Methods and tools to help cessation

Cessation can be difficult, especially when one has become dependent on the nicotine rush. Thankfully, many tried and tested methods like behavioral counseling interventions have been developed over the years to help stop the habit.



These counseling programs are often paired with the use of cigarette alternatives. E-cigarettes and vapes have been a popular alternative to cigarettes since their entrance into the U.S. marketplace in 2007. However, many studies on the negative effects of vaping on fitness enthusiasts have since been released too.



Harvard School of Public Health notes diacetyl in vaping liquids has been associated with lung disease, and can cause further complications in the body. And though brands like Juul note that they don’t use diacetyl in their products, it begs the question of what other chemicals are being used for vape flavoring.



With that, most programs encourage alternatives that are smoke-free, in order to lessen the burden on consumers undergoing the quitting process.



Besides the FDA-approved nicotine gum, nicotine pouches came out in 2015 as another option. Brands of pouches will have varying nicotine dosages to help the body adjust. The nicotine pouches from On! start at 2mg and go all the way up to 8mg for a more powerful rush. This allows fitness enthusiasts to build up the required tolerance before slowly weaning themselves off nicotine.



These pouches are placed inside the mouth, between the gum and lips. Kept inside for 45 minutes to one hour, the pouches are a discreet and spit-free way for any fitness enthusiast to manage withdrawal symptoms. Otherwise, for sports enthusiasts always on the go, and who might prefer a topical solution instead, nicotine patches are an option that are waterproof and can be applied on the skin.

Invest in quitting

Above everything, it’s important to openly discuss any changes in your body and lifestyle with your trainer and personal care provider. Smoking has been a concern in the fitness community for a long time. In fact, even fitness inspirations like wrestling stars have released a PSA with Ultimate Warriors to stop fans and enthusiasts from smoking.

Collective support is necessary to overcome these challenges, especially for fitness enthusiasts who want to quit. Enlisting the support of the community will help you avoid triggers to cravings, adjust your training regimen to minimize stress and maximize output, and otherwise help play an active role in any counseling program. With the right support, fitness and sport enthusiasts can face a healthier and brighter smoke-free career in the long run.