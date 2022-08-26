WATCH: Leon Edwards get’s hero’s welcome

New UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards shocked everyone, but his team, when he knocked out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was a hail Mary head kick in the fifth round that paid off in spades. Some called it a fluke and even if it was there is a new king at one hundred seventy pounds.



Being only the second British champion in UFC history it is a big deal back home in England. If you want proof look no further than his homecoming.

The UFC Welterweight Champion of the World, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards has returned home to the UK 💪🏽 (Instagram-Renegadejiujitsu 📸) pic.twitter.com/2EixlgoXnC — Abul (AbzTalks) (@AbzTalks1) August 24, 2022 England has a history of getting behind its champions. Ricky Hatton, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Michael Bisping, and the list goes on. Edwards definitely deserves the accolades after knocking off who most had as the best pound for pound fighter in the world.