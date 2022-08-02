Dana White gives his raw take on Jake Paul fight cancellation



The Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr boxing match was set to go down on August 6th but was unexpectedly cancelled. The reasons have been pretty much finger pointing exchanges from both parties. Rahman claiming Jake was essentially afraid and Jake claiming Rahman was unable to make the contracted weight or was simply uncooperative. It depends on the day which excuses they throw around. The bottom line is that for the first time in his freak show boxing career, Paul was supposed to face a real boxer and it fell apart.

Paul’s team placed many restrictions on Rahman’s weight to the point that the word reasonable could not be sanely applied. Rahman admitted to TMZ that his weight was an issue but he didn’t see the problem given Jake’s claims he bested him when he was heavier. He later claimed he could have made the targeted weight.

This led many, including Dana White to suspect it was because of poor ticket sales. The interest in Jake Paul boxing matches in the past has been primarily due to the bizarre match-ups like aging former MMA fighter and toddler level striker Ben Askren and aging former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The appeal of Rahman Jr was intended to be the thought of a real boxer finally putting Jake in his place. Face down on the canvas.

Here is what Dana White said at the UFC 277 post fight press conference.

I’m not gonna sit up here and be happy or gloat that their fight fell out. Both those guys I’m sure put in a lot of hard work and a lot of training to get ready for this fight, spent money to get ready for this fight. But I will say this – just because you were an accountant here, doesn’t mean you know what the f*** goes on here and doesn’t mean that you can run a fight promotion company.

Jake’s next opponent will probably be another freak show match-up to try and get back to making money. We’ll see if that’s true soon.