UFC 277 Odds for Saturday’s Pena vs Nunes rematch

When Julianna Pena shocked the world in December of 2021 she had taken the UFC women’s bantamweight championship from a woman many consider the GOAT. Now that woman is finally getting her rematch to possibly once again become a double champ.



Enter women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.



Nunes was the first woman in UFC history to rule two divisions at the same time. She had appeared indestructible when she knocked out who had previously been considered the female GOAT, Cris Cyborg. Heading into her bout with Pena it was the general consensus that Nunes would walk right through her. Instead, she was submitted by Julianna in the second round, dulling the shine of Amanda somewhat.

Nunes, on the other hand could step right back in to the prestigious champ-champ role by defeating Pena at UFC 277 on Saturday night. The odds makers don’t seem to think Pena’s win was anything more than a fluke with her as the underdog yet again. The odds (via CBSSports) are Nunes -300 and Pena +250.

If Julianna manages to repeat would she still be the underdog in the eyes of odds makers or would Nunes remain the perennial favorite?