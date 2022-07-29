Aljo lays in to Dillashaw for criticism

UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling has apparently had enough of former champ TJ Dillashaw’s criticism.



Sterling won his belt via a disqualification from Petr Yan but managed to defeat him in the rematch to validate his reign. That hasn’t stopped the haters or contenders from throwing shade at him from every angle.



Dillashaw made some disparaging comments claiming Aljamain wasn’t “dangerous” and that hasn’t been sitting well with the champion. He fired back with words of his own on the MMA Hour (via Sportskeeda).





He thinks it’s not going to be a dangerous fight. Meaning he thinks I’m just gonna go out there and grapple the whole time. I can ensure you T.J., that is not what I’m looking to do. 100% not. I can’t wait to drill my knuckles through your face… I think you would be ill-advised to overlook my striking. I hope that’s what you do because if you do that, it’s gonna be a bad night for Mr. Dilla-roids.

I can’t wait to be the guy that hands it to you. Hands you your ass on a platter, give you a spank on the ass, and tell you thanks for coming. You played well…

They square off at UFC 280 on October 22nd. Does this feud make you more excited now?