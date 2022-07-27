Chandler vs Poirier grudge match reportedly on

It looks like one of the hottest new rivalries in the lightweight division will have a bout to settle the score.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler exchanged some heated words at UFC 276 reportedly filled with profanity. Given the family man images they both portray publicly it was indeed surprising and must have been more than business. Then again when you have two top level fighters facing off we should expect some fireworks.

Beast mode is real.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto is claiming that Dustin Poirier’s representative Tiki Ghosn told him we would get that grudge match after all.

Asked Dustin Poirier's (@DustinPoirier) representative Tiki Ghosn (@tikighosn) for an update.



"Looks like it's going to be Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). Sounds like he wants the smoke and Dustin is going to give it to him."



UFC hasn't reached out yet, though. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 26, 2022

If this is true it could easily be a pay per view headliner but given their current situations a co-main event is most likely. Dustin sits at #2 in the UFC lightweight rankings with Chandler at #5 and both have recently lost in an attempt to capture the championship. Chandler is 1-2 in his last three losing to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, but bounced back with a spectacular front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson in May and Dustin’s last fight was in December of last year. Both of them need a solid win to put them back in the title mix and a decisive victory or finish in their reported fight would certainly help their standing. If Dustin and Chandler square off it will probably come down to heart and determination.