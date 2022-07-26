Amanda Nunes gives her pick for Oliveira vs Makhachev

The UFC lightweight title will no longer be vacant (we hope) after former champion Charles Oliveira takes on surging prodigy Islam Makhachev. The bout will go down at UFC 280 on October 22nd and all eyes will be on this one. Can the dominant former champ recapture the belt he relinquished due to missing weight? Can the rising star prevent it? So many questions to be asked and answered in this one.

Like many MMA fans, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and current women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is waiting with anticipation. In an interview she did with Heavy she gave her pick for the fight (via MiddleEasy).

Man, I think Charles is going to finish him. I think he’s going to finish him. He’s going to take the belt back. I feel like he’s on a good run right now and he has a lot of motivation. You can see from him if you talk to him if you see him. I feel like he’s on a good run so I feel like he’s going to win. I don’t see his opponent could beat him.



If this fight goes to the floor or stays on the feet, I feel like Charles will have a lot more to offer, especially in striking, muay Thai, I feel he has a lot more. I don’t see the holes that his opponent can finish him. But a fight’s a fight. We always stay with our fingers crossed but I’m going for Charles “do Bronx”. Amanda Nunes

If Charles does beat Makhachev who is left for him beat that he hasn’t already? If Islam wins who should he defend against first?