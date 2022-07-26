Amanda Nunes gives her pick for Oliveira vs Makhachev

The UFC lightweight title will no longer be vacant (we hope) after former champion Charles Oliveira takes on surging prodigy Islam Makhachev. The bout will go down at UFC 280 on October 22nd and all eyes will be on this one. Can the dominant former champ recapture the belt he relinquished due to missing weight? Can the rising star prevent it? So many questions to be asked and answered in this one.
Like many MMA fans, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and current women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is waiting with anticipation. In an interview she did with Heavy she gave her pick for the fight (via MiddleEasy).
If Charles does beat Makhachev who is left for him beat that he hasn’t already? If Islam wins who should he defend against first?