The Rock blesses Molly McCann

When one of the biggest movie stars in the world gives you their blessing you have arrived.

England’s Molly “Meatball” McCann has been on fire in the UFC women’s flyweight division. She has rattled off three in a row and the last two have come by way of spectacular knockout. The pair of victories ended violently via nasty spinning elbows and when elbows are used – he will come.

Miami native and WWE legend turned Hollywood A-lister, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge UFC fan. He is possibly most famous to MMA fans for his presentation of the BMF title to Jorge Masvidal when the fellow Miami native defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244. He is sometimes shown on UFC programing if he is attending the events live and will occasionally interact with fighters on social media. One of his latest interactions is with Meatball.

He reacted via Twitter to McCann’s spinning elbow KO of Hannah Goldy this past Saturday.

From the ELECTRIFYING People’s Elbow (The Rock’s WWE finishing move) to the DEVASTATING People’s Meatbow. It’s all yours! Keep kicking ass and having FUN, champ! Much respect, Mr Rock.

When you get Dwayne Johnson’s blessing for something, as we said, you have arrived.