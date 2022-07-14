Watch the altercation between Poirier and Chandler at UFC 276

Two top 5 lightweights went head to head at UFC 276 just not in the cage like we would have liked.



Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former title challenger Michael Chandler had something to say to each other at UFC 276. Whatever it was must have been important because it was said loudly, in public, and angrily. Dustin vaguely explained what happened and why it happened but not many specifics were given. What is clear is that the possibility of a fight between the two is going to be fireworks.

Check out the altercation below.

The pair might meet this year to determine who will face the winner of the lightweight championship bout between Islam Makhachev and former king Charles Oliveira. Let’s go!