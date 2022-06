Jiri Prochazka took the UFC light heavyweight belt from Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in one of the best championship bouts in recent memory. The Czech fighter received a hero’s welcome upon his return home and now the rising star fighter once known for his wild hair will officially be known as champion.

The wild haircut is no more and Jiri shared a photo of himself with a brand new bald style.

Let the New era Begin / pic.twitter.com/fT6AHhniNa — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) June 17, 2022

