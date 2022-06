UFC mega star Conor McGregor suffered a nasty leg injury in his doctor stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier back at UFC 264 of last year. It was only recently that the Irishman was seen training leg kicks at full speed and strength alleviating concern he might not be close to ready for a return.

More video surfaced of him slipping smoothly and attacking pads giving more hope to fans of an imminent fight announcement. Check it out.