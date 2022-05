Tony Ferguson’s brutal KO loss at the hands, or should I say feet of Michael Chandler at UFC 274 has spawned a thousand memes. A perfectly timed front kick flatlined Ferguson and distorted his face in a terrifying way. Some are calling for the 38 year old to retire and it may be time. Recovering mentally and physically from a knockout like this would be a monumental feat.

Check out the footage of the KO from an incredible fan shot video.

Yikes…