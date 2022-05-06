UNREAL: Oliveira stripped of lightweight title after weight miss

WOW.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. That sounds very odd.

At UFC 274 former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will get another shot at undisputed gold. This time the belt will not be around anyone’s waist on the way to The Octagon. Headed in to today’s weigh ins it was around the waist of Charles Oliveira until the champ missed weight and was stripped of the title. This is the first time a champion has been beaten on the scale.

Check out the shocking moment below:

If Justin Gaethje wins on Saturday at UFC 274 he becomes the undisputed champ and if not the belt remains vacant.