Kayla Harrison has a stiff warning for Julianna Pena supporters

Two time PFL champion Kayla Harrison has a stern warning for people calling for a super fight with UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena.

Harrison is a two time Olympic Judo gold medalist and she remains undefeated in MMA sitting at 12-0. Ever since she entered in to the mainstream discussions the respect on her name has been consistent. So have the dream matches fans wanted to see her participate in.

For a while it was Amanda Nunes vs Harrison until ’The Lioness’ lost in shocking fashion to Julianna Pena back at UFC 269 in December of 2021. Julianna submitting Nunes in the second round was one of the most shocking moments in UFC history. With no defenses since dethroning Amanda it is hard to say just how good Pena is. Trying to measure her up against a powerhouse like Kayla Harrison is not an easy task.

The what if scenarios surrounding a potential Pena vs Harrison bout reached a boiling point in early April and Julianna addressed it on The MMA Hour.

Kayla’s just running her mouth because she knows nothing’s ever going happen of it, you know?. She just signed her life away to PFL. So best of luck with that. I hope it’s good. Make your career off of beating tomato cans. That’s great.

The comments got back to Kayla and she made her thoughts abundantly clear (via MMAFighting):

Listen, you and the media need to be careful. You’re going to get somebody hurt and it’s going to be on your hands, not mine. Because you’re going to get a girl hurt. You’re going to get her really, seriously hurt and it’s not going to be on my conscience because you guys did this.

You guys gave her this platform and you allowed her to think that she could stand in a cage with me and beat me and you gave her this delusion. I mean it. You guys are to blame. If I ever get the pleasure of fighting her, whatever happens, I want all of you guys to go and look in the mirror and know that you did that. Cause you are stirring it and I am very frustrated that I can’t just beat her ass.

Who do you think would win a fight between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison?