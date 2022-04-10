CCC roasts Aljamain Sterling after UFC 273 decision

Oh, Henry Cejudo. You seem to be in the middle of every feud in the lighter weight classes nowadays.

Last night at UFC 273, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling got his revenge on former champ Petr Yan. The first bout ended in a DQ via an illegal knee from Yan. The belt changed hands and Sterling’s legitimacy was a frequent topic of discussion. Unsure if he would continue after a surgical procedure, amidst all of the doubt, and despite all of the odds makers having him as the underdog he conquered. It was a very close split decision nod that Dana White thought should have gone Yan’s way but it didn’t and Aljamain is still the champion.

A certain cringe king and former UFC double champ didn’t hesitate to leap on the chance to insert himself in to the conversation. Granted it was after Sterling called him out – but it was on.

Listen Aljamain Stalling…you got lucky against Petr Yawn. I’ve seen better Decisions on 90 Day Fiancé. @funkmasterMMA https://t.co/OGyOHnzfqf — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

Henry Cejudo has been teasing a desire to return to the bantamweight division he once ruled. Odds are slim that he will but the idea is enticing as a fan.