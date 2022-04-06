McGregor still teasing a possible fight with Usman

For some reason former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is still trying to pick a fight with Kamaru Usman.

Why?

Kamaru Usman is widely considered the best pound for pound fighter in the UFC and possibly the world. The current welterweight champion is a monster grappler and has heavy hands making him a nightmare match up for one dimensional opponents. No offense to Conor but he seems to still be the same kid with the big left hand that he was when he first arrived in the UFC.

McGregor has one win since his return from boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2018 and that was against an aging Cowboy Cerrone. While Cerrone is a skilled fighter it probably wasn’t the best test of how well the Irishman would do at welterweight.

Losing via TKO to Dustin Poirier twice in a row after that and suffering a nasty leg injury in his last outing doesn’t make a successful return a guarantee. It also doesn’t give anyone else on a losing streak an immediate shot at Usman except for maybe Conor. Despite not looking like the McGregor of old his name still draws in big numbers.

Here is the latest tease from the former double champ via his Twitter:

The ufc Triple weight world champion. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 6, 2022

Would you like to see that fight when McGregor returns?