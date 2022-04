Florida native and BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal is true to his word and is standing by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. The governor has grown in national popularity recently with his firm stance against public schools sexualizing kindergartners through third graders by passing the Parental Rights in Education bill. Masvidal has come out in support of it and in support of DeSantis himself.

Here is the video that was released today featuring Masvidal :