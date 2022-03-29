Covington clowns Drake again for betting on Masvidal

Colby Covington is a master on the mic. Love him or hate him he is. The lead up to his fight with Jorge Masvidal earlier this year at UFC 272 was a volcanic cloud of chaos that ended with Covington’s hand raised.

Possibly even sweeter for Covington was the fact that singer Drake, who dislikes Covington, made it public he was betting $275K on Masvidal. It didn’t slip past Colby who blasted Drake after he won.

Colby Covington says Drake needs to "go back to selling those sh*tty albums" to recoup the money from his losing bet on Jorge Masvidal 😬 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/TDHz4d9cLI — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 6, 2022

Should have known Drake and kept it to yourself. Just saying…

“Chaos” appeared on the Full Send Podcast and when the topic came up again he pounced on it. Not just clowning him but stating it could go down if they cross paths. Check it out.

