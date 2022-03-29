Covington addresses McGregor fight

We’re in.

Conor McGregor is due to return and Colby Covington’s dance card is empty. A clash between the pair would be a solid payday for each and the trash talk leading up to it would boost the sales to say the least. Two bigger than life characters, two big mouths, and two massive egos is a perfect storm for fans.

Would it happen? The real question is whether it should. Colby is sitting right at the top of the welterweight heap having only lost to Kamaru Usman (2x) since 2016. Conor on the other hand hasn’t won but one of his last four bouts since 2018.

The questions heading in to a potential fight between the two would be about size, grappling, and strength. Would Colby simply be too big and strong for him and has the Irishman worked on his wrestling enough to even be a challenge? Could McGregor be lucky enough to land a heavy punch and put him away?

Here is what Colby said on the Full Send Podcast about it.

What do you think?