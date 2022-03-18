Conor McGregor’s desired return bout not a good idea

Someone please stage an intervention for UFC star Conor McGregor.

The Irishman has only won one fight since October of 2018 and lost three. His lone victory during that period was over an aging Cowboy Cerrone but he failed to pick up any momentum after. McGregor lost via KO/TKO to Dustin Poirier in back to back fights and suffered a nasty leg injury in the second that has sidelined him since July of 2021. Interest in Conor’s return isn’t as heavy as it would have been in 2016 or 2017. The general consensus seems to be that “the old” McGregor, the one that was hungry to prove himself is long gone. Having lots of money can do that to a person.

Conor stated recently he knew who he wanted to face when he comes back and its baffling. Conor is the former featherweight and former lightweight champion and his best performances occurred in those lighter divisions. It was head scratching to say the least when the name of his desired return opponent exited his mouth.

That’s right. The consensus current GOAT and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman who has been smashing his opponents. The Usman who flatlined Jorge Masvidal and beat Colby Covington twice. While McGregor may want this bout it does not make sense to most of the fans if you hang in those circles on social media.

McGregor has yet to prove he deserves to be in there competing for the welterweight belt but its the UFC and Dana White so what makes money makes sense.