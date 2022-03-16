VIDEO|Eddie Hall confronts The Mountain and chaos ensues

Big strong men Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson are set to box this Saturday and things are heating up.

A video surfaced of Hall showing up to where Bjornsson was training in Dubai and it got ugly. There was a violent confrontation that included spitting and shoving. Check out the video below.

Thor released a statement to his Instagram followers about the incident and his involvement.

Things got pretty heated, insults were thrown and it ended with Eddie being dragged out of the building severely injuring someone involved, whilst trying to spit on me…I did spit back, not my finest moment but the adrenaline was cranked and I was shocked that he would do something so disgusting.

Will you be watching them fight at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in the United Arab Emirates?