Kevin Lee drops Diego in 3rd en route to decision

The much hyped Eagle FC 48 main event bout between former UFC fighters Kevin Lee and legend Diego Sanchez went down on Friday night. Diego was only a few months removed from a COVID related hospitalization and Lee was on a two fight skid. Despite the challenges they delivered as best they could in a generally entertaining bout.

Lee would win the decision delivering one of the most exciting moments along the way. Kevin dropped Sanchez in the third round in spectacular fashion. Check it out.

What did you think of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC event overall?