Jake Paul makes insane challenge to McGregor and White

I never thought I would say this, but someone please make Conor McGregor versus Jake Paul happen.

YouTube menace turned freak show boxer Jake Paul has made a name for himself in combat sports for two things. The first is knocking out toddler level striker Ben Askren and an aging Tyron Woodley. The second is his advocacy for UFC fighter benefits and pay through public social media and interview attacks on UFC head Dana White. That feud continues as does an on ongoing callout for what would be a guaranteed big payday boxing match, possibly MMA, with UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul took to Twitter today to not only challenge Conor Mcgregor again but also included Dana. The callout was simple and conditional. If he won the UFC would have to increase pay for its fighters and provide benefits. Paul stated if he lost he would donate his money to the fighters who made less than $50K and would never mention the UFC again.

Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor.



If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal.



If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again



Deal? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2022

The odds of this happening under the UFC banner are too small to measure. There is no way Dana white would ever agree to those terms for a number of reasons. I’m certain McGregor would jump at the chance for a big payday with Jake since he most undoubtedly believes he would destroy him. What do you think of this call out?

