Dana White’s update on Ngannou’s contract situation

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was very vocal about his displeasure with the money he was being paid for fighting. The heavyweight championship literally and figuratively has historically carried more weight in terms of prestige. Two behemoths slugging it out with ferocious power and bad intentions are big draws to the casual fans. Ngannou is aware of this and wants to be paid accordingly.

Dana White publicly addressed this issue to the press several times before Francis defended his title against Cyril Gane in January. It doesn’t appear that the heavyweight champ‘s contract situation has changed judging by Dana‘s latest comments to ESPN.

He’s been in Cameroon visiting his family, so he’s supposed to get back here in the next couple of weeks and we’re supposed to get together. Listen, in the history of this company, the only guy that we’ve ever not signed was Fedor. I mean, it’s the only guy we could never sign. So, you know, I’m hopeful and confident that we can get a deal done with Francis.

It would be a shame if they could not come to an agreement and the champ left the organization to face heavyweight boxing champion Tyson fury instead.