Adesanya says Jon Jones not necessary for legacy

Israel Adesanya is the current UFC middleweight champion and one of the most real people in MMA. A potential Jon Jones bout would appear as a possibility from time to time over the years but timing and Jones legal troubles prevented it. Now that Jon has announced his move from light heavyweight to heavyweight it is highly unlikely it will ever occur.

Maybe that’s for the best. Does Israel really need to fight Jon Jones? No. Would he? Adesanya says yes. Then again he also stated Jones needed to go back to church.

Do you think they will face each other one day? Check out Israel’s take to TMZ.

