Giants Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson footage ahead of clash

A literal clash of the titans.

The actor who played the terrifying Game of Thrones knight The Mountain will be fighting another monster named Eddie Hall. Thor Bjornsson will box Hall on March 22nd in a match-up that has already drawn curiosity and attention for if nothing else the novelty of their muscle size.

Both men are freakishly large and strong but admittedly slow meaning this will be a true slug fest. Training footage of the two behemoths surfaced recently shared via their Instagram accounts and then Youtube. The thuds from their blows are impressive but their technique leaves something to desire.

Watch the pair and tell us what you think in the comments. Who takes this freakshow bout.

r

r

r

r