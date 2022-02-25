Bisping and Dillon Danis are feuding for $100K for some reason

Why Bisping, why? Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is feuding with – for some ungodly reason – Dillon Danis.

Dillon Danis is best known for being Conor McGregor’s pal and trolling relevant people on social media. Right now it’s Bisping. Here is The Count’s prediction of what would happen if they met on the streets (via Youtube, BJpenn.com).

Dillon Danis, you shoot for a man’s leg on the street, I’m gonna stomp on your head. And, by the way, someone else is probably gonna run up and boot you in the face. You’re on the floor, you’re about to go for an Omoplata? Someone just stomps you’re f&$*ing head. There you go, jiu-jitsu that, you know what I mean?

Of course Danis would not sit quietly and responded on Twitter even offering Michael $100K if he can beat him.

hey @bisping why don’t we put this to the test 100k to you if i lose. you one eyed bitch. pic.twitter.com/nBFDe6obQY — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 24, 2022

So, once again, Dillon is just 2-0 (via Sherdog) in mixed martial arts competition. He has never been a champion in a major organization. He doesn’t have any prominent fights of note. In grappling he is a less than stellar 18-16 (via FloGrappling). Yet still challenges and gets challenged by high profile fighters.

In fact, I have no idea how he stays relevant. Probably in part to articles like this…

