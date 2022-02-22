Watch 5 minutes of Jon Jones body cam arrest footage

Las Vegas and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones still do not mix.

Back in September of 2021, Jon Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

In Vegas of course.

He was also allegedly shouting racial slurs at police officers. The information comes from the Las Vegas Review Journal (via MMAfighting) who got their hands on the censored body camera footage. This was possible after Jones reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Watch and shake your heads along with us.