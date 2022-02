Call outs come in all forms but few are aimed with malice.

After UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill’s meme-worthy knockout of Johnny Walker this past weekend his stock quickly shot up. Hill is already training for his next fight and pleased with the recognition he is getting but wants more. Hill told TMZ he wants Volkan Oezdemir to ’sign that contract’ so he can make a bigger name for himself. A win over Oezdemir would put him firmly in the division’s top 10.

