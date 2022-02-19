Gilbert Burns not sold on Covington beating Masvidal

Colby Covington’s blood feud with Jorge Masvidal is legendary. I don’t throw that term around lightly. These former friends and teammates have been involved in a bitter and very public rivalry ramped up in the past few months. That’s because a fight between the two was finally announced and a date was set.

March 5th is just around the corner and as the main event I would bet that their fight at UFC 272 will bring in a solid pay per view buy rate. Jorge Masvidal is the underdog with average odds for the bout putting him around +260 or so. The odds makers may not be showing him any love but some fighters like #2 ranked welterweight Gilbert burns are.

Here is some of what Burns said to The Schmo

Everybody thinks Colby is going to get an easy win with the takedowns. I don’t think so,” Burns said in an interview with. To be honest, I completely disagree with that. I know Masvidal knows how risky this fight is. If he loses, it’s going to be very tough for him – three losses…I think Masvidal is working super hard. I know a couple of his teammates. I know he’s working super hard. I’m going with the upset. I’m going Masvidal with the win, a lot of body shots. He can hurt Colby in the body, then in the later rounds get a finish. I see Masvidal getting a finish and then I think Masvidal and Vicente Luque will be a freaking crazy fight.

Burns will have his hands full with Khamzat Chimaev on April 9th and the winner of that one could very well face the winner of Covington vs Masvidal.