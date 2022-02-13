Sonnen goes mental about Tai Tuivasa’s probable new ranking

The fastest rising heavyweight in the UFC just might be Tai Tuivasa. The Australian knocked out top 5 contender Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 on Saturday night to the surprise of many. Tai was floundering in the division on a three fight skid before knocking out Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker, Greg Hardy, and Augusto Sakai. This four fight run got him the shot at Lewis and he hit the bullseye. Former UFC middleweight contender turned commentator Chael Sonnen went red faced mental with his colleagues about Tuivasa’s unexpected win. Check it out.