TUF alum Josh Clark turns back time to capture heavyweight title

The clock was turned back last night at B2 Fighting Series 146.

The Ultimate Fighter season 9 veteran Josh Clark defeated Prince Mclean to capture the B2FS pro heavyweight belt. ”The Hillbilly Heartthrob” is 37 years old and has been competing professionally since 2007 with 17 fights under belt. He hadn’t stepped back in the cage since 2018 and he did it in style by submitting Mclean via armbar.

B2 Fighting has quietly purchased regional promotions all over the country and has become a feeder league to the UFC having produced names like Don’Tale Mayes and Nathan Maness.

Check out Clark celebrating with the belt surrounded by his team in the vid below.

