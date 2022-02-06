B2FS 146: DWCS vet Lance Lawrence brutally finishes David Lewis

At times a loss can seem like the end of the road for a fighter especially if it’s on a show like Dana White’s Contender Series. Lance Lawrence had a ton of regional hype following him in to his 2019 DWCS bout with Kevin Syler. Lawrence would lose via unanimous decision and following that loss he would drop two straight which leads us in to last night’s fight with David Lewis at B2 Fighting Series 146.

Lance pinned David against the cage at 1:40 of round one and pummeled him until the ref mercifully stopped it. This was a crucial victory for Lawrence because it was in a larger organization, on pay per view, and one step closer to another shot at the UFC.

Check out the finish below.