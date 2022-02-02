Get it on: Masvidal drops Colby Covington ’Street Judas’ episode 1

Once upon a time teammates turned bitter rivals will undoubtedly steal the show at UFC 272 on March 5th.

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington will fight Jorge Masvidal in what is the very definition of the term ’grudge match’. The pair were reportedly close friends but both have confirmed over the years that friendship is a thing of the past. Masvidal goes by the name ’Street Jesus’ which Covington modified to ’Street Judas’ to get under his skin. It worked so well that Jorge released a part one of a diss series called ’The Real Street Judas’ about Covington. The first episode is below. It’s pretty savage.