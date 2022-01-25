‘Main Event Muhammad’ is born

If you told fans a year ago that UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad would be a main eventer they might have called you crazy. Well, he made it.

Muhammad will be facing off against another upper tier welterweight in Vincent Luque next. The bout serves as the headliner for a Fight Night on April 22nd of this year. This will be the first time Belal has headlined since his fight with Leon Edwards in March of last year. That bout ended in a no contest but that didn’t stop Belal’s momentum.

He bounced back and defeated Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson over the next six months. A win over Luque would make a strong case for a shot at champion Kamaru Usman.

What do you think of the Luque vs Muhammad pairing? Right?