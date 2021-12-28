Belal Muhammad knows who he wants to punch next

Sometimes all it takes is the right opponent to make a fighter’s career. Well, two if you count the one after that.

Belal Muhammad put the other UFC welterweights on notice recently after beating the brakes off perennial contender Stephen Thompson. Most expected “Wonder Boy” to cruise through it but Muhammad had none of it. The guy who most thought would be in the mix but not at the top may have just proved those people wrong.

Beating Thompson put him in the enviable position of needing one more quality opponent to potentially put him in title contention. Granted, the top is jammed up with Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Vincent Luque but Belal is right there.

TMZ caught up with Muhammad who had a specific person in mind to punch in the face next. We would love to see this fight and after you watch the video let us know if you would like to see it, too.

