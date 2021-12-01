What is Playthrough in Online Slots Sites?

Slots and online bingo UK games are renowned for being easy to understand and accessible to anyone. The premise of the game is as simple as it gets – spin the reels and look to land matching symbols on the paylines. Despite the simplicity of the game, the prizes are towering. Many games offer you the chance to win 10’000 times your stake. This number is far exceeded in the progressive jackpot slots.

That is, however, not where the benefits of playing slots end. Casinos offer many bonuses for playing slots. These bonuses can provide you with plenty of extra funds to wager in slots. The important thing here is knowing which bonuses to choose and what their terms and conditions mean. This article is dedicated to the slots bonus Playthrough. By the end of this article, you will know what it means, how it works and what Playthrough is considered to be good.

What is Playthrough?

Commonly called the “wagering requirements”, Playthrough refers to a set amount of money that the player must wager/play through before any withdrawal of funds is permitted.

For example, a commonly found Playthrough in bonus offers ranges from 20 to 80 times your deposited funds, the bonus funds or both summed up. How low or high the Playthrough rate is, depends on the size of the bonus that the player receives. More bonus funds will mean higher wagering requirements.

Here is an example of how Playthrough works:

A player deposits £150 and receives £150 of bonus funds. The player has £300 worth of available balance in their account. The fine print on the bonus mentions a Playthrough of 40x the deposited funds only.

In this case, the Playthrough will be equal to £6000 because 40 times 150 equals 6000. If the fine print mentioned a Playthrough of 40x the deposited funds + the bonus, the Playthrough would be equal to £12000 because (150 + 150) * 40 = 12000.

The Playthrough on most offers might seem too high to ever be completed. If the player has £300 of available funds, how are they expected to play through £6000?

When it comes to slots, it isn’t that difficult to wager £6000 as it seems. The slot games are well-balanced and offer good payouts, meaning that you will win some and lose some. Some games can keep you playing for long periods of time. If you have an extended slots session or play over a few days, bet after bet, you will be coming closer to the Playthrough mark and eventually pass it.

What level of Playthrough is “good”?

There are as many bonuses as there are online casinos. It can be difficult to choose a bonus offer with such a wide selection. So which offers are considered to be the best?

Naturally, a player wants to go for a bonus with the lowest Playthrough possible. The lower the Playthrough, the sooner you will be able to withdraw funds and the more freedom you will have.

Playthrough is lower when the amount of bonus funds granted is lesser.

Playthrough is higher when the amount of bonus funds granted is higher.

A Playthrough in the range of 20x – 45x is considered to be conventionally low.

When choosing a bonus, think about your playing style and how much time are you willing to play slots for. Choose the offer accordingly. If you are an occasional player, then a lower bonus with a lower Playthrough is likely to suit you best and vice versa if you are a regular player.

Now you’re all set to play! It is very important that you always read the fine print and fully understand the terms and conditions of bonus offers. Good luck and gamble responsibly!