Uriah Hill made a challenge and he’s still waiting for his opponent to respond

UFC middleweight Uriah Hall is 4-1 in his last five fights and looking to get back in the cage as quickly as possible. Most fighters in the big leagues sit around waiting for match makers to call with a money fight but there are some proactive and aren’t shy about throwing names out there on social media. Hall has thrown a recognizable name out there and is apparently still waiting on a response.

Darren Till is in a bit of a slump. He has the exact opposite numbers of Hall’s current run. Darren is 1-4 in his last five and 1-2 since he moved up to middleweight. He will definitely be looking for a fight that will put him back in the win column because if he loses he would drop to 1-3 at 185 pounds which in the current financial climate could lead to his UFC release. Hall would for sure not be a guaranteed victory because he is powerful, deceptively quick, and has a true killer instinct. Till couldn’t go in to this one recklessly. Uriah would make him pay.

Right now, Hall says he’s been waiting 13 days for a Till response. What do you think? Will the Liverpool native accept Uriah’s challenge?