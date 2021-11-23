Khamzat Chimaev Vs. Gilbert Burns In The Works For January

In a rematch of last year’s World Championships, the two top-ranked welterweights, Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev, will face off for what would be considered by bookmakers as an even match. The 25-year old mixed martial artist Khamzat Chimaev is close to booking his first top-five opponent and will take on Gilbert “Durinho” Burns in a fight at featherweight.

The UFC has been discussing a fight between Chimaev and Burns for January. The undefeated fighter is looking forward to returning in December after his dominant performance at UFC 267 against Li Jingliang, which falls within the same general time frame. Chimaev hasn't faced any adversity during his impressive start, with only being hit once out of four fights so far. He has an MMA record of 10-0.

If Chimaev succeeds in capturing the UFC welterweight championship, he could secure a title shot with #1-ranked Colby Covington. However, Leon Edwards is unbooked and ranked one spot below Burns at number three; thus, should this match go to the judges’ scorecards, it will most likely be for an interim belt instead of another attempt Kamaru Usman.

Signs Pointing to Chimaev and Burns Being Finalized

All the signs point to this about coming together, but there is no official confirmation from either fighter or promoter just yet.

In a recent interview, both Chimaev and Dana White expressed interest in fighting Borz as Nate Diaz’s next opponent. However, it appears he has not yet returned their advances after all three parties were on board with this idea at one point or another before things changed. Dana specifically said that Burns would be an excellent second option if his fight didn’t work out!

Burns expressed a willingness to give Chimaev an opportunity if the two were paired together and also stated that without looking at anyone’s name, he would sign contracts for fights. He even went so far as harassing the UFC with these demands to get himself into competition again.

This is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory, with both men eager and willing to step into the ring. Chimaev also states that they will fight anyone who steps down, so long as it’s not himself; this bout may just happen sooner than expected!

Confirmation is coming down if this bout falls through. You will be informed of the situation as soon as the news is out.