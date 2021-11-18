McGregor believes he did more damage to Poirier from the bottom

UFC mega star Conor McGregor has been on a Twitter tear recently. Most of it consists of warnings about an epic comeback after the nasty leg injury he suffered in the second loss to Dustin Poirier earlier this year. This was his second loss in a row to the Louisiana native having been knocked out in the first. After each loss McGregor threw insults and out of line threats to not only Dustin but his family as well. He has also tried to spin the losses to his favor including the one below claiming he did more damage from the bottom .

Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure. That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight, lol.

Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming.

I will be back and it will be settled.

Once and for all. https://t.co/hJMJ31OTqf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2021

The post also contains yet another threat/warning about his return. What do you make of all of these claims?