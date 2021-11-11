WOW: Kamaru Usman steps out in style in all red with entourage

P-i-m-p. It must be good to be the king.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman just defeated the second best 170 pounder in the world for the second time. Colby Covington gave the champion all he could handle in a valiant but losing effort. Usman proved again that he is far and away the best pound for pound MMA fighter on the planet. So why not strut?

Kamaru is always well groomed but these images show he is giving Conor McGregor a run for best dressed. Accompanied by his entourage and dressed all in red the camera captured the king strutting and styling.

Blessed is an understatement. SQUAD🔥🔥👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/bNwb24DsWJ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 11, 2021

Note the heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and Ali Abdelaziz cameos. That outfit was definitely not cheap. Again – it must be good to be the king.