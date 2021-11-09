McGregor shares promising photos ahead of comeback

Former UFC lightweight and former UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor shared some photos on Twitter giving his fans hope. Ever since the Irish mega star left the UFC to box – and lose to – Floyd Mayweather Jr he has never looked the same. The same fire he wants sad doesn’t appear to be burning as brightly in his eyes. McGregor would return to the UFC in late 2018 and lose to rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in the biggest fight of the decade. From there it was downhill.

Conor would easily defeat an aging Donald Cerrone upon his return to action before getting finished by Dustin Poirier twice in 2021. In the second loss to Poirier in July of this year at UFC 264 he suffered a nasty leg injury which will prevent him from returning until at least early to mid 2022.

He’s rich enough now that he doesn’t ever need to fight again and after the leg injury he suffered he probably shouldn’t. Given how much he is addicted to fame and adoration that comes with fighting, someone will eventually probably have to drag him away.

Since his surgery to repair the damage to his leg, McGregor has been sharing videos of his grueling recovery progress. Say what you will about the Irishman but he is one of the hardest workers that MMA has ever produced. His progress is remarkable given how much of a family man and businessman he is.

Check out the photos he shared recently and take note of the excellent shape he is in.