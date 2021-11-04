Watch Usman get physical with Covington at UFC 268 presser

The bad blood is real. Nothing has to be manufactured for this right. Nothing.

Ever since Colby Covington lost to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in their first fight at UFC 245 the bad blood has remained. Two years passing doesn’t seem to have simmered the animosity down. At a media event today, Covington and Usman faced off and the champion was having none of Colby.

To the dismay of Dana White the champion shoved the Challenger. If this is any indication of what we will see Saturday night it’s going to be fireworks.